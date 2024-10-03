QMJHL: Peddle, Beaulieu lead Sea Dogs to comeback win over Titan

BATHURST, N.B. — Tyler Peddle and Jacob Beaulieu each scored two goals as the Saint John Sea Dogs earned a 6-3 comeback win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Thursday.

Elliot Dubé, with one goal and two assists, and Nate Tivey, with one goal and one assist, also scored for Saint John (3-2-0). Justin Robinson made 27 saves.

Colby Huggan, Dawson Sharkey and Francois-James Buteau scored for Acadie-Bathurst (3-2-0). Joshua Fleming stopped 27 of 33 shots.

Buteau put the Titan up 3-2 when he scored at 11:49 of the second period, with Acadie Bathurst taking that lead into the third period.

Dubé then kick-started a run of four unanswered goals for the Sea Dogs at 4:09 of the third, and Beaulieu capping the scoring at 14:02.

REMPARTS 6 ISLANDERS 4

CHARLOTTETOWN -- Maddox Dagenais led the way with a goal and an assist as the Quebec Remparts topped the Charlottetown Islanders 6-4.

Dagenais's power-play score at 4:50 of the third period put the Remparts (3-1-1) up 6-1 before the Islanders (2-3-0-1) scored three unanswered goals later in the period.

Alexis Michaud and Nathan Leek each scored twice for Charlottetown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.