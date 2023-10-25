QMJHL Roundup: Drakkar slip past Tigres for overtime victory

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Niks Fenenko netted the game-winning goal 3:28 into overtime as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Victoriaville Tigres 2-1 on Wednesday.

Isaac Dufort also scored for Baie-Comeau (9-2-2). Olivier Ciarlo made 15 saves.

Raphael Blouin responded for Victoriaville (7-4-1). Nathan Darveau stopped 34-of-36 shots.

Blouin opened the scoring with 48 seconds remaining in the second period. But Dufort's marker 10:46 into the third period knotted the contest and eventually sent it overtime.

---

WILDCATS 5 MOOSEHEADS 4

HALIFAX — Julius Sumpf scored twice, Jacob Steinman made 42 saves and the Moncton Wildcats edged the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4.

Caleb Desnoyers, Yoan Loshing and Vincent Collard added the others for Moncton (8-3-1).

Brady Schultz, Reece Peitzsche, Lou Lévesque and Yannik Ponzetto replied for Halifax (8-3-1), which got 27 stops from Jack Milner.

---

OCÉANIC 7 SAGUENÉENS 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexandre Blais and Jacob Mathieu each scored twice as the Rimouski Océanic cruised past the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 7-3.

Mikael Denis, Tyson Goguen and Quinn Kennedy also chipped in with a goal apiece for Rimouski (7-5-1).

Thomas Desruisseaux, Loic Usereau and Jacob Lafontaine answered for Chicoutimi (5-5-1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2023.