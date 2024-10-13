QMJHL roundup: Huggan helps Titan rally to tip Tigres in OT

BATHURST, N.B. — Colby Huggan scored at 19:43 of the third period, and then scored 2:51 into overtime to lift the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Victoriaville Tigres in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at Centre Regional K.C. Irving.

The Tigres (2-6-0-1), on goals from Olivier Houde and Olivier Laverdiere, took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but couldn't hold it.

Louis-Francois Belanger also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Titan, who improved to 7-3.

The Titan outshot the Tigres 46-22, including 22-4 in the third period.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 PHOENIX 2

HALIFAX, N.S. — Shawn Carrier had a goal and assist and netminder Jack Milner made 31 saves as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-2.

Braeden MacPhee, Jan Sprynar and Liam Kilfoil also scored for the Mooseheads (6-3-1-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Hugo Primeau and Florent Houle scored for the Phoenix (5-4), who outshot the hosts 33-20.

---

ARMADA 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Vincent Desjardins had a goal and assist, and Xavier Villeneuve chipped in with two assists as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 4-2.

Bo Damphousse, Mateo Nobert and Olivier Lemieux also scored for the Armada (4-4), who were outshot 27-23.

Isaiah Parent and Jeremie Minville scored for the Olympiques (1-7), who trailed 2-0 after the first period, and 2-1 heading into the third.

---

DRAKKAR 4 SAGUENEENS 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Louis-Charles Plourde scored twice and Oliver Samson chipped in with two assists as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-2.

Matyas and Justin Poirer also scored for the Drakkar (4-4-1-0), who took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Emmanuel Vermette and Felix Gagnon scored for the Sagueneens (4-2-2-1), who outshot the hosts 33-31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.