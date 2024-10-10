CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Matyas Melovsky scored 33 seconds into overtime as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar sank the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2-1 on Thursday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Justin Poirier had a second-period goal for Baie-Comeau (4-3-0), while goaltender Lucas Beckman made 28 saves.

Félix Gagnon scored once as Chicoutimi (4-1-2), kept its five-game point streak alive.

Mathias Hernandez stopped 19 of 21 shots for the Sagueneens.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Drakkar were 0 for 1 and Chicoutimi went 0 for 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.