Riley Patterson scored the overtime winner to give the Barrie Colts a 4-3 win over the Sudbury Wolves in Ontario Hockey League play on Thursday night.

Emil Hemming, Cole Beaudoin and Dalyn Wakely scored in regulation for Barrie.

Alex Pharand, Kieron Walton and Blake Clayton tallied for Sudbury.

KNIGHTS 6 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH - Aleksei Medvedev made 31 saves for the shutout as London blanked Peterborough.

William Nicholl scored twice for the Knights.

ICEDOGS 5 STORM 3

NIAGARA - Ryan Roobroeck scored two goals as Niagara defeated Guelph.

Icedogs goaltender Owen Flores saved 32 of 35 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.