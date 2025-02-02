WHL: Cristall paces Chiefs to road win over Giants

LANGLEY, B.C. - Will McIsaac's third goal of the season, scored at 10:15 of the third period, snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the visiting Spokane Chiefs to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at Langley Events Centre.

Andrew Cristall and Shea Van Olm both scored twice for the Chiefs (33-16-0-0), each with a goal into an empty net. The Chiefs outshot the Giants 46-41. Berkly Catton chipped in with three assists, while Cristall had a pair of helpers.

Cameron Schmidt and Tyler Thorpe scored for the Giants (24-19-6-0), who trailed 2-1 heading into the third period.

The Chiefs went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Giants were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

SILVERTIPS 5 BLAZERS 4 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Tarin Smith scored a power-play goal at 3:52 of overtime to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the visiting Kamloops Blazers.

Caine Wilke, Dominik Rymon, Rylan Pearce and Lukas Kaplan also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (36-8-4-3), who outshot the visitors 51-32 but trailed 4-3 with 11 minutes left in the third period. Cole Temple and Carter Bear each chipped in with two assists.

Jordan Keller scored twice for the Blazers (18-26-4-0), while Vit Zahejsky and Josh Kelly netted singles. Nathan Behm and Tommy Lafreniere each added two assists.

---

BLADES 3 WARRIORS 2

SASKATOON, Sask. — The Saskatoon Blades scored twice in the third period to erase a 2-1 deficit and edged the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2.

Grayden Siepmann, Zach Olsen and Hunter Laing scored for the Blades (25-16-3-3), who outshot the visitors 37-21.

Riley Thorpe and Pavel McKenzie scored for the Warriors (11-32-4-2).

---

HURRICANES 4 HITMEN 3

CALGARY, Alta. — Brayden Yager scored three goals in the first period and the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes held on for a 4-3 win over the Calgary Hitmen.

Luke Cozens also scored for the Hurricanes (30-16-1-1), who were outshot 30-24. Caden Price chipped in with two assists.

Oliver Tulk, Rylan Ng and Carson Wetsch scored for the Hitmen (30-13-3-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.