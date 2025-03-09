WHL: Halaburda has a big night as Giants beat Blazers
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Ty Halaburda scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Vancouver Giants beat the Kamloops Blazers 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at the Sandman Centre.
Jaden Lipinski, Connor Levis and Cameron Schmidt also scored for the Giants (30-24-8-0), who outshot the hosts 38-34. Ryan Lin and Schmidt each chipped in with two assists.
Oren Shtrom scored a short-handed goal at 18:48 of the third period for the Blazers (22-35-4-1) to break Burke Hood's shutout bid. Hood stopped 33 of 34 shots.
The Giants led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.
The Giants went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Blazers were 0-for-4.
Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:
---
BLADES 4 RAIDERS 1
SASKATOON, Sask. — Hunter Laing scored twice, Brayden Klimpke and Grayden Siepmann each had two assists, and the Saskatoon Blades knocked off the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 4-1.
Tyler Parr and Cooper Williams also scored for the Blades (33-21-3-4), who were outshot 41-35.
Oli Chenier scored a power-play goal for the East Division-leading Raiders (34-22-5-1).
---
WARRIORS 7 PATS 1
REGINA, Sask. — Captain Lynden Lakovic had a goal and assist, Pavel McKenzie chipped in with three assists, and the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors whipped the Regina Pats 7-1.
Nolan Paquette, Landen McFadden, Connor Schmidt, Noah Degenstein, Aiden Ziprick and Dominik Pavlik also scored for the Warriors (14-41-5-2), who outshot the hosts 24-22. Luke Moroz, Krzysztof Macias and Ziprick each chipped in with two assists.
Zach Moore scored a power-play goal for the Pats (15-39-5-3), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.
---
BRONCOS 3 REBELS 2
RED DEER, Alta. — Luke Mistelbacher's power-play goal at 7:54 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Swift Current Broncos to a 3-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels.
Brady Birnie and Trae Wilke also scored for the Broncos (33-26-1-1), who were outshot 37-29. Clarke Caswell chipped in with two assists.
Nishaan Parmar and Beckett Hamilton scored for the Rebels (24-30-5-2).
---
WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1
SEATTLE, Wash. — Alex Weiermair and Kyle Chyzowski each had a goal and assist as the visiting Portland Winterhawks defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.
David Hoy and Ryan Miller also scored for the Winterhawks (33-25-3-1), who outshot the hosts 44-38.
Nathan Pilling scored a power-play goal for the Thunderbirds (25-32-4-1).
---
CHIEFS 2 ROYALS 1 (SO)
VICTORIA, B.C. — Shea Van Olm scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout to lift the visiting Spokane Chiefs to a 2-1 win over the Victoria Royals.
Rasmus Ekstrom scored in regulation time for the Chiefs (43-18-1-1), who were outshot 34-29.
Cole Reschny scored for the Royals (36-16-3-7).
---
COUGARS 4 SILVERTIPS 3
EVERETT, Wash. — Ben Riche scored twice and Jett Lajoie added two assists as the visiting Prince George Cougars edged the Everett Silvertips 4-3.
Viliam Kmec and Borya Valis also scored for the Royals (38-19-4-2), who moved into a share of first place in the B.C. Division with the Victoria Royals.
Tarin Smith scored twice for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (43-12-4-3), who outshot the visitors 31-26. Tyler MacKenzie also scored for the Silvertips.
---
WILD 3 AMERICANS 2 (OT)
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dawson Seitz scored 1:47 into overtime to lift the visiting Wenatchee Wild to a 3-2 win over the Tri-City Americans.
Evan Friesen scored twice for the Wild (22-33-7-1) in regulation time, while Miles Cooper and Reid Andresen each had two assists.
Gavin Garland and Max Curran scored for the Americans (31-24-6-1), who outshot the visitors 36-33.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.