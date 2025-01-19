WHL roundup: Hood, Titlbach come up big in Giants' win over Wheat Kings

LANGLEY, B.C. — Adam Titlbach scored twice and the Vancouver Giants won their third straight Western Hockey League game with a 3-1 decision over the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday at Langley Events Centre.

Tyler Thorpe also scored for the Giants (22-16-5-0), who were outshot 31-20 but got another strong performance from netminder Burke Hood.

Marcus Nguyen scored a power-play goal for the Wheat Kings (20-15-3-2), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

The Wheat Kings went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Giants were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

BRONCOS 3 BLADES 2

SASKATOON, Sask. — Trae Wilke scored twice, Rylan Gould and Carlin Dezainde each had two assists, and the visiting Swift Current Broncos edged the Saskatoon Blades 3-2.

Hunter Mayo also scored for the Broncos (22-18-1-1), who were outshot 37-35.

Hunter Laing and Tanner Scott scored for the East Division-leading Blades (23-15-2-3), who led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

---

HITMEN 4 PATS 1

CALGARY, Alta. — Oliver Tulk scored twice and Ben Kindel had three assists as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the visiting Regina Pats 4-1.

Sawyer Mynio and Carson Wetsch also scored for the Hitmen (25-12-3-2), who outshot the visitors 35-22.

Caden Brown scored for the Pats (12-24-4-2), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.

---

AMERICANS 3 WILD 2

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The visiting Tri-City Americans scored the game's first three goals and then hung on to beat the Wenatchee Wild 3-2.

Cruz Pavao, Jake Sloan and Savin Virk scored for the Americans (22-16-3-1), who took a 2-0 lead into the third period, outshot the hosts 8-4 in the final frame.

Reid Andresen and Shaun Rios scored for the Wild (16-22-3-1), who outshot the visitors 25-24.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.