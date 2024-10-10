REGINA — Defenceman Landon DuPont's goal and two assists helped the Everett Silvertips to a 5-1 win over the host Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old DuPont was just the second player the WHL granted exceptional player status to behind Connor Bedard in 2020.

Caine Wilke, Jesse Heslop, Julius Miettinen and Carter Bear also scored for Everett. Silvertips goalie Jesse Sanche made 26 saves for the win.

Anthony Wilson scored the lone goal for Regina with goalie Ewan Huet stopping 28 shots.

BRONCOS 4 HITMEN 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask.— Brady Birnie led the Broncos with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Calgary.

Peyton Kettles, Clarke Caswell and Luke Mistelbacher also scored and goaltender Reid Dyck stopped 30 of 31 shots in Swift Current's victory.

Brandon Gorzynski scored once for Calgary, which got 12 saves from Hitmen goaltender Ethan Buenaventura.

TIGERS 3 REBELS 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta.— Tigers goalie Harrison Meneghin posted a 24-save shutout in Medicine Hat's 3-0 victory over visiting Red Deer.

Andrew Basha, Markus Ruck and Matt Paranych each scored goals for the Tigers.

Rebels goalie Chase Wutzke stopped 27 of 29 shots in the loss.

CHIEFS 2 RAIDERS 0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Dawson Cowan's 27-save shutout led Spokane to a 2-0 blanking of the host Raiders.

Owen Martin and Brayden Crampton each scored for Spokane.

Raiders goalie Max Hildebrand stopped 44 of 45 shots.

WINTERHAWKS 5 COUGARS 4 (SO)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Portland's Diego Buttazzoni was the only player to score in a shootout in a 5-4 win over Prince George.

Buttazzoni also scored in regulation for the Winterhawks, who trailed 4-0 after two periods and also got goals from Hudson Darby, Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski.

Goalie Luke Brunen made 27 saves in regulation and overtime for Portland. Ondrej Stebetak drew in for the shootout and three Cougars were unable to score on him.

Terik Parascak scored twice and Evan Groening and Koehn Ziemmer each had goals for Prince George. Cougars goalie Joshua Ravensbergen had 24 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.