SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Luke Shipley scored a short-handed goal and added an assist as the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings squeezed past the Swift Current Broncos 3-1 in Western Hockey League action on Monday night at the InnovationPlex.

Joby Baumuller and Marcus Nguyen also scored for the Wheat Kings (17-10-3-2), who were outshot 32-20 by the hosts.

Clarke Caswell scored for the Broncos (17-16-0-1), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.

The Wheat Kings went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Broncos were 0-for-6.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Monday:

---

BLADES 4 RAIDERS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Ben Riche had a goal and two assists, and Brandon Lisowsky added a goal and assist as the visiting Saskatoon Blades defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 4-2.

Cooper Williams and Hudson Kibblewhite also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (20-10-2-2), who trailed 1-0 heading into the third period.

Justice Christensen and Brayden Dube scored for the Raiders (17-12-3-0), who outshot the Blades 32-26.

The Blades went 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Raiders were 1-for-6.

---

HURRICANES 2 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Brayden Edwards and Noah Chadwick supplied the goals and netminder Jackson Unger made 29 saves as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Red Deer Rebels 2-1.

Logan McCutcheon added two assists for the Hurricanes (19-12-1-1), who outshot the Rebels 30-27.

Kalan Lind scored for the Rebels (15-17-1-2) with 33 seconds left in the third period.

---

TIGERS 5 HITMEN 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Jonas Woo's power-play goal 44 seconds into the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Medicine Hat Tigers to a 5-2 win over the visiting Calgary Hitmen.

Mathew Ward, Oasiz Wiesblatt, Bryce Pickford and Hunter St. Martin also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (21-14-2-0), who led 1-0 after the first period. The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third. Wiesblatt and Josh Van Mulligen also chipped in with two assists.

Connor Hvidston and Oliver Tulk scored for the Hitmen (18-11-3-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2024.