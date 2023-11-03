PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Egor Sidorov had a goal and an assist to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 7-2 rout of the Prince Albert Raiders on Thursday night.

Easton Armstrong, Lukas Hansen, Hudson Kibblewhite, Tanner Molendyk, Ben Saunderson and Brandon Lisowsky also scored for the Blades. Ryder Ritchie and Brayden Dube tallied for Prince Albert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.