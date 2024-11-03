WHL roundup: Schmidt scores three as Giants rout Warriors

LANGLEY, B.C. — Cameron Schmidt scored three goals and Mazden Leslie had a goal and assist as the Vancouver Giants whipped the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 6-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at Langley Events Centre.

Adam Titlbach and Tyus Sparks also scored for the Giants, who outshot the visitors 33-21.

Rilen Kovacevic and Ethan Hughes scored for the Warriors, who trailed 3-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

The Giants went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Warriors were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 TIGERS 0

BRANDON, Man. — Carson Bjarnason stopped 33 shots to net the shutout as the Brandon Wheat Kings blanked the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 3-0.

Caleb Hadland, Quinn Mantei and Dominik Petr (empty-netter) scored for the Wheat Kings (8-4-1-1), who outshot the Tigers 38-33.

Harrison Meneghin stopped 35 of 37 shots for the Central Division-leading Tigers (9-7).

---

BRONCOS 4 PATS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Eric Johnston had a goal and an assist as the Swift Current Broncos defeated the visiting Regina Pats 4-2.

Brady Birnie, Connor Gabriel and Clark Caswell also scored for the Broncos (10-6), who were outshot 39-32.

Tanner Howe and Brayden Smith scored for the Pats (5-9-1-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

---

REBELS 5 HURRICANES 4

RED DEER, Alta. — Samuel Drancak scored the game-winning goal at 9:09 of the third period as the Red Deer Rebels edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-4.

Matthew Gard, Beckett Hamilton, Carson Birnie and Talon Brigley also scored for the Rebels (7-6-1-0).

Miguel Marques, Noah Chadwick, Gavin Lesiuk and Brayden Edwards scored for the Hurricanes (8-5-1-0).

---

WILD 7 OIL KINGS 3

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Miles Cooper scored three goals as the Wenatchee Wild drilled the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 7-3.

Evan Friesen and Dawson Seitz also scored twice for the Wild (5-9-2-0).

Marshall Finnie, Rylen Roersma and Gracyn Sawchyn scored for the Oil Kings (7-6-1-1).

---

AMERICANS 4 CHIEFS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Brandon Whynott scored the game-winning goal 23 seconds into the third period as the Tri-City Americans edged the visiting Spokane Chiefs 4-3.

Cash Koch, Jake Gudelj and Gavin Garland also scored for the Americans (9-3-1-0).

Shea Van Olm scored twice for the Chiefs (10-7), while Brody Gillespie netted a single.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

SEATTLE, Wash. — Ryan Miller scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Portland Winterhawks defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2.

Kyle Chyzowski, Kyle McDonough, Josh Zakreski and Carter Sotheran also scored for the Winterhawks (7-7-2-0).

Antonio Martorana and Kyren Gronick scored for the Thunderbirds (5-10-1-1-).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.