REGINA — Shea Van Olm's second goal of the game, a short-handed marker with six minutes left in the second period, stood up as the winner as the visiting Spokane Chiefs edged the Regina Pats 4-3 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the Brandt Centre.

Rasmus Ekstrom and Hayden Paupanekis also scored for the U.S. Division co-leading Chiefs (7-2), while Berkly Catton chipped in with three assists.

Zach Moore, Sam Oremba and Cole Temple scored for the Pats (4-4), while Tye Spencer had two assists.

The teams were tied 2-2 after the first period and the Chiefs took a 4-2 lead into the third.

The Pats outshot the visitors 29-21.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

AMERICANS 5 BLAZERS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Gavin Garland scored twice and Carter MacAdams added three assists as the Tri-City Americans defeated the visiting Kamloops Blazers 5-3.

Nick Anisimovicz, Austin Zemlak and Jordan Gavin also scored for the Americans (3-3-1-0), who were outshot 35-24.

Tommy Lafreniere (penalty shot), Andrew Thomson and Natham Behm scored for the Blazers (2-5-1-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.