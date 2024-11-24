WHL: Silvertips come back from three-goal deficit to beat Rockets

KELOWNA, B.C. — The league-leading Everett Silvertips came back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Kelowna Rockets 4-3 in overtime on Sunday in the Western Hockey League.

Kaden Hammell, who earlier provided an assist, scored at 2:07 of the extra period to complete Everett's (19-3-2) rally.

Dominik Rymon scored twice — including the game-tying goal late in the third period — while Julius Miettinen also scored for Everett.

Landon DuPont, a 15-year-old defenceman who earned exceptional status to play in the WHL early, added two assists. Silvertips goaltender Alex Garrett stopped 32 shots.

Andrew Cristall scored twice and Tij Iginla added another as Kelowna (9-9-3) built a 3-0 lead heading into the third period.

Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon made 37 saves.

GIANTS 4 COUGARS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Tyson Zimmer scored twice, including the game-winning goal at 18:23 in the second period, and the Vancouver Giants edged the Prince George Cougars.

Ethan Mittelsteadt and Ryan Lin also scored for Vancouver (10-8-4). Giants goaltender Carter Capton stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Riley Heidt, Lee Shurgot and Borya Valis replied for Prince George (13-6-5). Cougars netminder Cooper Michaluk stopped 24 of 28 shots.

OIL KINGS 5 REBELS 0

EDMONTON — Alex Worthington earned a 26-save shutout as the Edmonton Oil Kings blanked the Red Deer Rebels.

Joe Iginla, Gavin Hodnett, Gracyn Sawchyn, Adam Jecho and Lukas Sawchyn scored for Edmonton (11-10-2).

Goaltender Chase Wutzke kicked out 29 of 34 shots for Red Deer (10-10-3).

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2024.