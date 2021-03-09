Former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat big man Chris Bosh is one of eight NBA finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame's class of 2021. The list also includes forward Chris Webber, centre Ben Wallace, point guard Tim Hardaway, and Boston Celtics' great Paul Pierce.

Former Milwaukee Bucks forward Marques Johnson and Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper are also finalists for this year's class. Rick Adelman and Bill Russell are finalists in the coaching category.

Bosh, 36, retired following the 2015-16 season due to blood clots in his lung and calf. Prior to retirement, Bosh was selected to 11-consecutive NBA All-Star games and finished his career with averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The Texas native is a two-time NBA Champion alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami.

Webber, 48, was selected first overall in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. He was named to five All-NBA teams and five all-star teams during his 15-year career in which he averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Wallace, 46, was arguably the most important member of the 2004 NBA Champion Detroit Pistons. During his first stint with the team from 2000-06, Wallace was named Defensive Player of the Year four times, tied with Dikembe Mutombo for the most all time.

Pierce, 43, played 19 years in the NBA with the Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers. Pierce is a 10-time all star, four-time All-NBA forward, and was named the 2007-08 NBA Finals MVP.

Hardaway, 54, is a five-time All-NBA point guard who spent the majority of his career with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. He averaged 17.7 points, 8.2 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in his 13-year career.

Johnson, 65, was selected to five all-star games and averaged 20.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his 11-year career.

Cooper, 64, played 12 seasons with the Lakers, from 1978-1990 winning five Championships with the team. He was also named defensive player of the year in the 1986-87 season.

Adelman was a head coach in the NBA for 23 seasons, finishing with a 1042-749 record with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves

Russell won two NBA Championships as a head coach with the Celtics. In eight seasons as a coach, Russell finished with a 341-290 record with the Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, and Kings.