Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was left off the Week 1 injury report and will play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Godwin was limited in practice on Tuesday because of a quad injury but appears all systems go for the opener.

The 25-year-old missed four games last season but still totaled 840 receiving yards on 65 catches and seven touchdowns. He had 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns the season before.

The Philadelphia native is heading into his fifth season with the Bucs after being selected in the third round (No. 84 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

