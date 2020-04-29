Uncertainty has the theme of the NBA and most of the sports world ever since the league suspended its season on March 11. As the Association ponders its next steps, Yahoo!’s Chris Haynes says there’s another feeling mounting across the NBA – one of confusion.

Haynes joined TSN’s Kayla Grey via videoconference and said many players are confused about the league’s plan to allow the facilities of some teams to open on May 8 depending on state guidelines while others are forced to remain closed.

"Well, for the most part a lot of them are confused because, as you know in the off-season, players can work out at other team’s practice facilities during the summer to get work in," Haynes explained. "But this is not the case in this scenario, so right now the league is saying for the states that are loosening the restrictions on the stay at home policy, that they can open their facilities. But only the players that are on those teams can go to those facilities."

Haynes says that there is a perception among players right now that this could present a competitive imbalance with some players allowed back in facilities and others still at home.

"So right now there’s confusion from players because they’re like ‘Hold on. If these guys are allowed to go in their facilities that’s a competitive advantage at work that they’re able to get,'" Haynes said. "All the benefits of being around a trainer, getting a rigorous workout which happens during a training or practice session and [the other players] will be obligated to stay at home."

Originally, the NBA planned to allow team facilities to open on May 1 as long as there was no local stay-at-home order in effect, but the league announced Monday things were being pushed back one week. At first, no more than four players will be allowed at a facility at one time while all coaches and assistant coaches will be prohibited from entering. Players will also be unable to participate in scrimmages or group activities.

When might that change? Who knows, Haynes says.

"Nobody knows when the league is going to come back," Haynes said. "Adam Silver has plans in place for what may come about but nobody gets the clear until the health experts say we can go out there and play ball. And so from that standpoint that’s why it’s making this situation all the more difficult for players to grasp, for owners to grasp and for Adam Silver to grasp because there’s just an unknown out there that we just don’t know when that unknown is going to be a certain."

The NBA season has been on hold since March 11.