Point guard Chris Pau has agreed to sign a four-year, $120 contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has agreed to stay on a new four-year deal that could be worth as much as $120 million, his agents Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Paul, 36, declined his player option worth $44.2 million in order to become a free agent. The 10-time All-NBA selection played in his first NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns this past season.

The veteran point guard played 70 games with the Suns last season, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. In 20 playoff games, Paul averaged 19.2 points, 8.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.