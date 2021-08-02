7m ago
Paul re-signs with Suns
Point guard Chris Paul has agreed to sign a four-year, $120 contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Paul, 36, declined his player option worth $44.2 million in order to become a free agent. The 10-time All-NBA selection played in his first NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns this past season.
The veteran point guard played 70 games with the Suns last season, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. In 20 playoff games, Paul averaged 19.2 points, 8.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.