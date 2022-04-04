35m ago
Red Sox P Sale (rib) out until at least June
The Boston Red Sox are placing left-hander Chris Sale on the 60-day injured list with a right rib stress fracture, meaning he will be out until at least June.
The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/e2LujdOkmW— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 4, 2022
A recent MRI showed progress but he has yet to resume throwing and will need to be built back up before being activated.
The 32-year-old started just nine games last season as he spent most of the year rehabbing following Tommy John surgery. In 42.2 innings pithed, Sale posted a 5-1 record with a 3.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts.
In 241 career starts with the Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, the seven-time all star has a 114-74 record, 3.03 ERA and 2,059 strikeouts in 1672.1 innings.