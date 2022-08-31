Chris Streveler will be returning to the New York Jets on their practice squad after being cut from their 53-man roster, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Streveler was a star for the Jets in the preseason, helping the team go undefeated and led them in rushing yards while throwing for 277 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He tossed a a pair of touchdowns and 96 yards in the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants.

QBs returning to their prior teams on practice squads include, per sources: Chris Streveler (#Jets), Reid Sinnett (#Eagles), Jake Browning (#Bengals), E.J. Perry (#Jaguars) and Logan Woodside (#Titans). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

The 27-year-old Streveler joined the Arizona Cardinals after winning the 107th Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019 when they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Crystal Lake, Ill., native spent two seasons with the Cardinals (2020-21), appearing in seven games, throwing for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Following his release from the Cardinals, Streveler spent short stints with the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens.