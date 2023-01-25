Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev will miss the Flames' next two games with an upper-body injury, TSN's Salim Valji reports.

Tanev out the next two games #flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) January 25, 2023

The 33-year-old Toronto, Ont., native exited the Flames' past game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury. Tanev totalled 2:32 minutes of ice time before his exit.

"Tanny will miss these two games and if everything goes well, we’ll get him back after the break. If there’s any blessing in having a long break, that’s it, right? Thankful though, because the surgery he had last summer, major surgery, it wasn’t that," said Flames head coach Darryl Sutter.

Sutter, on Tanev:



“Tanny will miss these two games and if everything goes well, we’ll get him back after the break. If there’s any blessing in having a long break, that’s it, right? Thankful though, because the surgery he had last summer, major surgery, it wasn’t that.”#Flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) January 25, 2023

Tanev has skated in 40 games for the Flames this season, tallying a goal and seven assists.

Tanev is in his third season with the Flames after spending the previous 10 with the Vancouver Canucks.