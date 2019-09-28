Wood to the rescue as Burnley draws at Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England — Chris Wood headed an 81st-minute equalizer as mid-table Burnley twice came from behind to deny Aston Villa a second Premier League win of the season on Saturday.

The hosts thought they were heading for three points when John McGinn scored his third goal of the season in the closing stages, only for Wood to level moments later to secure a 2-2 draw for Sean Dyche's side.

Anwar El Ghazi had given Villa a half-time lead after McGinn had earlier seen an effort chalked off by the video assistant referee.

Burnley substitute Jay Rodriguez then equalized in the 68th minute with his first Premier League goal since April 2018.

Villa remain in the bottom three having once again lost points from a winning position, the third time the promoted side have done so since returning to the top flight.

