The Houston Astros and right-hander Cristian Javier have agreed to a five-year, $64 million contract extension, it was announced Friday evening.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Javier will receive a total of $5 million in 2023 with the inclusion of his $2 million signing bonus, $7 million in 2024, $10 million in 2025 and $21 million in both 2026 and 2027. He is scheduled to hit free agency after the 2027 campaign at 30 years old.

Details on Cristian Javier's five-year, $64 million extension with Houston, per sources:



He’ll still hit FA at 30. Strong deal for a guy who still hasn’t had a full season at starting pitcher. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 10, 2023

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for the Astros in 2022, going 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA in 30 appearances during the regular season, 25 of them starts.

He made an additional three starts in the playoffs, allowing no runs in both his American League Championship Series and World Series starts.

A native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Javier made his MLB debut during the 2020 season and went back and forth between the bullpen and starting rotation before establishing himself as one of the team's best starters last season.

He owns a 3.05 ERA in 78 career MLB appearances spread out across three seasons.