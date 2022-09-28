Report: Panthers' McCaffery (thigh) does not practice

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday due to a thigh injury, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey, 26, has missed time the past three seasons with varying injuries, limiting him to just 13 games for the Panthers since his 2019 All-Pro season.

The Stanford product most recently missed time in 2021 with an ankle injury.

A native of Castle Rock, Colo., McCaffrey has racked up 3,830 yards on 831 touches, with an additional 3,072 yards coming through the air in 61 career NFL games.