Phillips: 'Workhorse' Bassitt gives Blue Jays a different look in formidable rotation

The Minnesota Twins and free agent catcher Christian Vazquez have agreed to a three-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Vazquez, 32, split last season between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, arriving in the Space City in a deal just before the trade deadline.

Across 119 games between the two teams, Vazquez hit .274 with nine home runs and 52 RBI. He also collected four hits across six postseason games, helping the Astros to a World Series title. It was the second ring of his career as Vazquez was also a member of the 2018 World Series-winning Red Sox.

A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Vazquez is a career .261 hitter and has played in a total of 733 games throughout eight big league seasons.