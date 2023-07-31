Christine Sinclair returned to the starting lineup against Australia Monday, but her time on the pitch only lasted 45 minutes.

Sinclair was among four starters subbed off by head coach Bev Priestman with Canada trailing 2-0 at halftime.

Cloe Lacasse replaced Sinclair, while Deanne Rose, Sophie Schmidt and Allysha Chapman replaced Jordyn Huitema, Jayde Riviere and Julia Grosso.

The changes failed to make a positive impact for Canada, with the team falling behind 3-0 on a Mary Fowler goal just under 15 minutes into the second half. Stephanie Catley added a fourth goal for Australia, converting a penalty in additional time.

Adriana Leon was replaced by Evelyne Viens on a concussion substitution later in the second half. Priestman used the team's final substitution in bringing on 18-year-old Olivia Smith in place of Quinn.

Canada came into the game likely needing at least a draw to advance to the Round of 16. With Nigeria and Ireland finishing 0-0. that statement held true.

Sinclair, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer, returned to the starting 11 after only playing half of Canada’s 2-1 win over Ireland. Canada head coach Bev Priestman confirmed at Sunday’s pre-match news conference that Sinclair would be available for the match.

Sinclair started in Canada’s group opener, a 0-0 draw against Nigeria, then went on as a substitute at halftime in Canada’s win over Ireland.

After having a penalty saved against Nigeria, Sinclair will need Canada to advance to the knockout round if she is to become the first player to score in six World Cups.