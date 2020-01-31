Record-breaker Christine Sinclair and Liam Fraser have been named Canada Soccer's Players of the Month for January.

Sinclair became the world's all-time leading goal-scorer when she notched goals No. 184 and 185 in an 11-0 rout of St Kits and Nevis on Wednesday at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship in Edinburg, Texas.

Goal No. 185 moved the 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., past retired American Abby Wambach.

January ranks as Sinclair's best month in terms of goals-per-match average, with 18 goals scored in 18 all-time matches during the first month of the calendar year.

Fraser, who made his international debut in Canada's 2-0 victory over the U.S. on Oct. 15 in Toronto, was named Canada's player of the match in a 4-1 win over Barbados on Jan. 7 in Irvine, Calif.

The Toronto FC midfielder started all three Canadian men's matches in January and played more minutes (246) than any other outfield player. The 21-year-old from Toronto also had an assist in the subsequent 4-1 win over Barbados on Jan. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.