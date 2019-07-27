NEWTON, Iowa — Christopher Bell will start from the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race in Iowa after finishing first in qualifying.

Bell, who posted a top speed of 132.855 MPH in his No. 20 Toyota, won a pole for the fourth time this season. Bell will be seeking his sixth win of the season later Saturday on Iowa's short track.

Chase Briscoe will join Bell on the front row. Brandon Jones and Riley Herbst will start third and fourth, and Justin Allgaier was fifth fastest in qualifying.

Series points leader Tyler Reddick will start 11th.

