There appears to be some tension between Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and head coach Mike Gundy.

A photo of Gundy surfaced Monday afternoon that showed him wearing a One America News Network T-shirt, a far-right cable news network that is frequently promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hubbard voiced his displeasure with the photo on Twitter.

"I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable." He wrote on Twitter. "I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Support for the Canadian running back has already begun as fellow Canadian and star linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga wrote, "I stand with him." While former Oklahoma State running back, and current Baltimore Raven, Justice Hill responded to Hubbard's tweet by saying, "OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha."

This isn't the first time Gundy has supported OANN. He spoke positively about the network during a teleconference in April.

“I tell you what's funny is, I was flipping through stations. I found one — I don't even know if anybody knows about this — it's called OAN,” Gundy said. “It's One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news. And I've been watching them the last week, because they're given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing.”