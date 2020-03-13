Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool, and Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore highlight the five finalists for the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in NCAA football last season.

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogobngbemiga and Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke were also named finalists for the Cornish Trophy.

Hubbard was consistently in the Heisman Trophy conversation last year after leading the FBS in rushing yards with 2,094 and tying for third in rushing touchdowns with 21. The Sherwood Park, Alta., native was a unanimous All-American, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and finished eighth in Heisman voting.

Claypool led Notre Dame with 1,037 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns and was named the Fighting Irish MVP. The Abbotsford, B.C., native graduated from Notre Dame seventh in career receptions at the program with 150.

Gallimore was a first-team All Big 12 selection after finishing the year with 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and four sacks. The Ottawa native is projected to go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

Ogbongbemiga won Oklahoma State's Leslie O'Neal Award as the team's defensive MVP after finishing the year with 100 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, and five sacks.

Rourke, who won the Cornish Trophy the past two years, was named All-MAC First team. The Oakville, Ont., native threw for 2,820 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also also ran for 867 yards and a touchdown.