The College football season hasn't been over for 24 hours, and yet, there are already odds out for next year's Heisman Trophy winner.

Canadian star running back Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State, who announced on Monday that he is returning to school next season, is currently tied for the fourth-best odds (10/1) to win the 2020 Heisman, according to sportsbook BetOnline.ag. In his first season as Oklahoma State's starting running back, the Sherwood Park, Alta. native became just the second player in the history of Oklahoma State's program to surpass 2,000 yards rushing. The Canadian's stellar 2019 campaign saw him finish eighth in the final voting for the 2019 Heisman.

Tied for fourth with Hubbard in the odds for the 2020 Heisman Trophy are Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Trevor Lawrence, whose Clemson squad lost Monday's National Championship Game against LSU, has the best odds to win (7/2), followed by Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields (4/1) and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (9/1) in third.

Here are the full 2020 Heisman odds:

In addition to the Heisman, odds on what team will win next year's National Championship Game have also been released. According to the Associated Press' Ralph Russo, Clemson (9/4) has the best odds to win next year's big game, with Alabama (7/2), Ohio State (9/2), LSU (6/1) and Georgia (8/1) rounding out the top five.