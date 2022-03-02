Must See: Wisconsin shocks Purdue in dramatic finish to clinch Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left and finished with a career-high 17 points as Wisconsin beat Purdue and clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) has won five straight and now has at least a share of its 20th Big Ten regular-season title. A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.

Jaden Ivey scored 22, Zach Edey had 17 and Stefan Stefanovic 11 for Purdue (24-6, 13-6), which lost its second straight.