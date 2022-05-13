The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they have signed former German Football League cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray following Friday's rookie minicamp practice.

Daramy-Swaray played collegiately at Colgate University. Over the four seasons he spent there (2016-20), the Columbus, OH., native appeared in 44 games, registering 155 tackles.

Following his time as a Raider, Daramy-Swaray joined the GFL, where he played for the Potsdam Royals. He played in all 12 games for the Royals and recorded 39 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended.

Daramy-Swaray will be considered a rookie in 2022 since this is his first NFL contract.