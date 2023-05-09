Running back Chase Brown has come to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals, NBC Houston's Aaron Wilson reports.

The 23-year-old London, Ont. native was the 163rd overall selection of last month's NFL Draft by the team out of Illinois.

Wilson notes the deal is for four years and $4.126 million and a signing bonus worth just over $286,000.

Brown spent the past four seasons with the Fighting Illini after transferring from Western Michigan. In 45 collegiate games, Brown rushed for 3,558 yards on 676 carries and 18 touchdowns.

Brown's twin brother, safety Sydney Brown, was the 66th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, also out of Illinois.