Bengals vs. Bills: How to watch and stream NFL playoffs

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs continues as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills for the right to play in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Watch and stream data enhanced feeds LIVE on TSN+ beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

Joe Burrow threw for 209 yards with a touchdown as his Bengals had a narrow 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Wildcard Weekend.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered a Tyler Huntley fumble and ran it back 98 yards for a touchdown with 3:06 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals the victory.

The Buffalo Bills survived a Wildcard Weekend scare by defeating the Miami Dolphins 34-31 on Sunday.

Josh Allen threw for 352 yard with three touchdowns and two interceptions while Gabriel Davis has 113 receiving yards with a touchdown.

The two teams have not properly faced each other this season after their Week 17 game was cancelled in the wake of Bills safety Damar Hamlin's medical scare.

The Bills won the AFC East with a 13-3 record while the Bengals won the AFC North with a 12-4 record.

How to watch Bengals vs. Bills

You can watch Bills vs. Bengals and every NFL playoff game this weekend with data enhanced feeds on TSN+ and on CTV.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22

Main Coverage: 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT

Where to watch: CTV, Data enhanced feeds on TSN+

Odds for Bengals vs. Chiefs

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Bengals: +190

Bills: -230

View the latest odds here.