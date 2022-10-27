Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The second-year player suffered the injury against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 16 and aggravated it against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase injured his hip vs the Saints, aggravated it last week and now will be sidelined. https://t.co/722JvPkywa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

Schefter notes that Chase might be headed to the injured reserve and will seek more answers for his hip injury.

Chase has recorded 605 yards receiving on 47 receptions with six touchdowns over seven games this season.

The 22-year-old LSU product won the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year award after recording 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.