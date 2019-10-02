The Cincinnati Bengals have placed third-year wide receiver John Ross on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ross, 23, suffered a clavicle injury during the Bengals' 27-3 loss the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Since entering the NFL in 2017 as the ninth overall pick by the Bengals, Ross has been plagued with injuries. He missed 16 games during his rookie campaign because of injuries and missed another three last season as well.

Ross recorded 16 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns across Cincinnati's four games this season.