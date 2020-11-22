Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team with a left knee injury.

Injury Update: Joe Burrow has been declared out with a left knee injury. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 22, 2020

The Bengals have unsurprisingly ruled out Burrow for the rest of Sunday's game.

Burrow was injured on a play where he was hit after dropping back to pass. The rookie reached for his leg immediately after getting hit and appeared to be experiencing pain and discomfort. He laid on the field until he was carted off.

The Bengals led 9-7 prior to Burrow exiting the game, and he had gone 22-for-34 for 203 yards and had a touchdown.

Burrow was the first overall pick of the 2020 draft and has had an impressive first season in the NFL. Entering today's game he had passed for 2,485 yards and 12 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He had completed over 65 per cent of his passes.