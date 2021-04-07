43m ago
Bengals release RB Bernard after 8 seasons
The Cincinnati Bengals released running back Giovani Bernard on Wednesday after eight seasons with the team, A second-round pick of the Bengals in 2013, Bernard rushed for 416 yards and three touchdowns last season, adding 355 yards and three touchdowns receiving.
TSN.ca Staff
The 29-year-old has 3,697 rushing yards and 2,867 receiving yards with a combined 33 touchdowns over his NFL career.
The move leaves Joe Mixon atop the Bengals depth chart at running back.