The Cincinnati Bengals released running back Giovani Bernard on Wednesday after eight seasons with the team,

A second-round pick of the Bengals in 2013, Bernard rushed for 416 yards and three touchdowns last season, adding 355 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

We have released HB Giovani Bernard. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 7, 2021

The 29-year-old has 3,697 rushing yards and 2,867 receiving yards with a combined 33 touchdowns over his NFL career.

The move leaves Joe Mixon atop the Bengals depth chart at running back.