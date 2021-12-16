Bengals place CB Awuzie on COVID list, OR Reiff on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals made a pair of roster moves on Thursday, placing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID-19 list and offensive tackle Riley Reiff on the reserve/injured list.

We've made the following roster moves:

- Placed OT Riley Reiff on the Reserve/Injured list.

- Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2021

Reiff, a 10-year veteran, has started 12 games at right tackle for the Bengals this season.

Awuzie, 26, has played 12 games for the Bengals this season, recording 47 combined tackles and two interceptions. He was drafted in the second round (60th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft.