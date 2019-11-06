The winless Cincinnati Bengals will receive a big boost this week, as star wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to make his season debut against the rival Baltimore Ravens.

The six-time Pro Bowler has missed all eight games this year after undergoing offseason ankle surgery.

“I do think he’ll play on Sunday. He’s been making great progress this week,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during Wednesday’s press conference. “Wednesday was a good day, Monday was a good day, now he’s getting back in the fold. We’ll have a good plan in place for him on Sunday.”

Green has missed 15 of the Bengal's last 16 games after suffering a toe injury last season that forced him to the injured reserve.

Green, the fourth-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, has averaged 75 receptions and 1,113 yards per season during his eight-year career.

Later on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Green did not practice, despite being expected to play on Sunday.