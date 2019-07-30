The Cincinnati Reds have traded for starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in a three-team deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Right-hander Trevor Bauer has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds, sources familiar with the deal tells ESPN. He will move as part of a three-team deal with the San Diego Padres, according to sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Passan is also reporting that going back to Cleveland is outfielder Yasiel Puig.

Yasiel Puig is headed to Cleveland as part of the deal for Trevor Bauer, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

When he came to the MLB in 2013, Puig's impact was immediate. He finished second in rookie of the year voting, and 15th in MVP voting.

The right fielder spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was traded to the Reds in Dec. 2018.

In 99 games with the Reds, Puig had 22 home runs, 60 runs batted in, with a .255 batting average.

According to Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres will be sending Franmil Reyes and Logan Allen to Cleveland as a part of the deal.

The San Diego #Padres also sending Franmil Reyes and Logan Allen to Cleveland #Indians, per @dennistlin — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019

In 98 games this season with the Padres, Reyes is hitting .253 with 27 home runs, 46 runs batted in.

Logan Allen is currently ranked No. 98 on the MLB Top 100 prospect list, and was San Diego's No. 7 ranked prospect.

The lefty opened the 2019 season in AAA, but made his MLB debut on June 18 when he threw seven innings, giving up no runs in a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Going back to San Diego will be Taylor Trammell, the Red's top prospect and ranked No. 30 on the MLB top 100 prospects.

