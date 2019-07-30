38m ago
Report: Reds acquire Bauer, Indians get Puig in three-team deal
The Cincinnati Reds have traded for starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in three-team deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan is also reporting that going back to Cleveland is outfielder Yasiel Puig.
TSN.ca Staff
When he came to the MLB in 2013, Puig's impact was immediate. He finished second in rookie of the year voting, and 15th in MVP voting.
The right fielder spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was traded to the Reds in Dec. 2018.
In 99 games with the Reds, Puig had 22 home runs, 60 runs batted in, with a .255 batting average.
According to Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres will be sending Franmil Reyes and Logan Allen to Cleveland as a part of the deal.
In 98 games this season with the Padres, Reyes is hitting .253 with 27 home runs, 46 runs batted in.
Logan Allen is currently ranked No. 98 on the MLB Top 100 prospect list, and was San Diego's No. 7 ranked prospect.
The lefty opened the 2019 season in AAA, but made his MLB debut on June 18 when he threw seven innings, giving up no runs in a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Going back to San Diego will be Taylor Trammell, the Red's top prospect and ranked No. 30 on the MLB top 100 prospects.
