Major League Baseball announced Monday that Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has received a two-game suspension "for his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident in the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati."

Castellanos is appealing the suspension, which means he will be eligible to play Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Yadier Molina, and Reds infielder Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Jesse Winker were also fined undisclosed amounts for their roles in the incident Saturday.