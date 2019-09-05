The Cincinnati Reds are starting Michael Lorenzen today. Which in itself isn't so crazy considering he's started 24 games over the course of his big league career.

Except he's not starting on the mound.

The Reds announced Thursday morning Lorenzen will start in centre field and bat seventh as the Reds wrap up their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. It will be his first-career start as a position player.

Considering what Lorenzen did Wednesday night, maybe the move isn't so crazy after all.

Lorenzen entered the game as a relief pitcher in the top of the seventh inning and pitched two innings out of the bullpen. In the bottom of the eighth, Lorenzen blasted the first pitch he saw from Phillies reliever Blake Parker over the wall in left centre field. The homer made the score 8-5 for the Reds, who would hold on for the win with Lorenzen finishing the game in centre field as Raisel Iglesias locked down the save. To make things even better, it was Lorenzen who was credited as winning pitcher.

Lorenzen became the first player since Babe Ruth -- yes, Babe Ruth -- in 1921 to earn the win on the mound, hit a home run and play in the field in the same game.

"To me it's just a funny little stat, like a baseball stat," Lorenzen said after his historic night. "I'm not too into the statistics like that, but I know for a lot of people it means a lot. It's cool for a lot of other people.

"I'm definitely honored to be a part of that. I wouldn't be able to be a part of that if it wasn't for [manager] David Bell being open-minded."

According to baseball statistician Ryan M. Spaeder, the 27-year-old will become the first player since Don Robinson in 1984 to relieve in one game and start the following matchup in the field. Robinson relieved in the first game of a doubleheader and then started in left field later that day in the second game.

It's been a nice season for Lorenzen on the mound, pitching to a 3.04 ERA in 74.0 innings. But what he's done at the plate is equally impressive. While he's only had 17 at-bats, Lorenzen is hitting a cool .353 with an OPS of 1.009. Last season, he had an OPS of 1.043 in 31 at-bats.

Following their afternoon tilt with the Phillies, Cincinnati will host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ballpark over the weekend.