The Cincinnati Reds announced Wednesday morning that president of baseball operations Dick Williams is resigning.

Dick Williams resigns as Reds' President of Baseball Operations pic.twitter.com/Fi2PtURsRI — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 7, 2020

The team said the resignation is to "pursue personal interests outside baseball.” Click here to read the full statement released by the team.

General manager Nick Krall will continue in his current role.

The Reds made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 this season but were bounced in two games by the Atlanta Braves.