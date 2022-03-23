Hunter Strickland is staying in the National League Central.

The Cincinnati Reds announced a one-year deal for the right-handed reliever on Wednesday.

The #Reds today signed free agent RHP Hunter Strickland to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.



Welcome to Cincinnati, Hunter! pic.twitter.com/jOQ9yB5FZ7 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 23, 2022

Strickland, 33, finished last season with the Milwaukee Brewers after a midseason trade from the Los Angeles Angels. He started the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a combined 58.2 innings pitched with the three teams, Strickland was 3-2 with an earned run average of 2.61 and a 1.159 WHIP over 57 appearances.

A World Series winner with the Washington Nationals, Strickland has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.

For his career, Strickland is 19-18 with a 3.11 ERA and WHIP of 1.197 over 312.1 IP in 342 appearances across eight seasons.