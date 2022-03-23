39m ago
Reds ink Strickland to one-year deal
Hunter Strickland is staying in the National League Central. The Cincinnati Reds announced a one-year deal for the right-handed reliever on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Strickland, 33, finished last season with the Milwaukee Brewers after a midseason trade from the Los Angeles Angels. He started the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays.
In a combined 58.2 innings pitched with the three teams, Strickland was 3-2 with an earned run average of 2.61 and a 1.159 WHIP over 57 appearances.
A World Series winner with the Washington Nationals, Strickland has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.
For his career, Strickland is 19-18 with a 3.11 ERA and WHIP of 1.197 over 312.1 IP in 342 appearances across eight seasons.