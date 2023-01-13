Reds sign veteran RHP Weaver to one-year deal
Luke Weaver - The Canadian Press
The Cincinnati Reds have signed right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver to a one-year deal, the club announced Friday.
Weaver, 29, split last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals.
The Athletic's C. Trent Rosencrans reports the deal is worth $2 million and Weaver will compete for a spot in the rotation.
A native of DeLand, FL, Weaver appeared in a combined 26 games last season, going 1-1 with an earned run average of 6.56 and a 1.822 WHIP over 35.2 innings of work.
In 115 career appearances over seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, D-Backs and Royals, 81 of them were starts.
As a starter, Weaver is 22-36 with a 4.66 ERA and WHIP of 1.347 over 406.0 innings pitched.