The Cincinnati Reds have signed right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver to a one-year deal, the club announced Friday.

Weaver, 29, split last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals.

The Reds today signed RHP Luke Weaver to a 1-year contract for the 2023 season.



Welcome to Reds Country, Luke❗️ pic.twitter.com/Na4b9ScQ2V — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 13, 2023

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosencrans reports the deal is worth $2 million and Weaver will compete for a spot in the rotation.

1-year deal is worth $2 million. He'll compete for a spot in the rotation https://t.co/uqKVRB1y12 — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) January 13, 2023

A native of DeLand, FL, Weaver appeared in a combined 26 games last season, going 1-1 with an earned run average of 6.56 and a 1.822 WHIP over 35.2 innings of work.

In 115 career appearances over seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, D-Backs and Royals, 81 of them were starts.

As a starter, Weaver is 22-36 with a 4.66 ERA and WHIP of 1.347 over 406.0 innings pitched.