1h ago
Cirkunov will face Saint Preux at UFC 235
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Misha Cirkunov will return to the Octagon against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 235, the promotion announced on Thursday.
Cirkunov ended a two-fight losing streak in his last bout with a first round, submission victory over Patrick Cummins at Fight Night Moncton.
Prior to that fight, the 31-year-old dropped consecutive fights to Volkan Oezdemir and Glover Teixeira, both via first round T/KO.
The Toronto fighter has posted a 5-2 record since joining the UFC.
Saint Preux dropped his last bout to Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 229. Before that loss he earned a victory over Tyson Pedro and Fight Night Singapore.
The 35-year-old fought for the interim UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 197 against Jon Jones but was unsuccessful in his bid as he suffered a unanimous decision loss.
UFC 235 takes place at T-Mobile Arena on March 2 and will feature the debut of Ben Askren as he takes on Robbie Lawler and former bantamweight champion Holly Holm against undefeated Aspen Ladd.