Canadian Misha Cirkunov will return to the Octagon against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 235, the promotion announced on Thursday.

Cirkunov ended a two-fight losing streak in his last bout with a first round, submission victory over Patrick Cummins at Fight Night Moncton.

Prior to that fight, the 31-year-old dropped consecutive fights to Volkan Oezdemir and Glover Teixeira, both via first round T/KO.

The Toronto fighter has posted a 5-2 record since joining the UFC.

Saint Preux dropped his last bout to Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 229. Before that loss he earned a victory over Tyson Pedro and Fight Night Singapore.

The 35-year-old fought for the interim UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 197 against Jon Jones but was unsuccessful in his bid as he suffered a unanimous decision loss.

UFC 235 takes place at T-Mobile Arena on March 2 and will feature the debut of Ben Askren as he takes on Robbie Lawler and former bantamweight champion Holly Holm against undefeated Aspen Ladd.