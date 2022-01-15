MILAN (AP) — Ciro Immobile scored two goals and had a hand in another as Lazio won at last-placed Salernitana 3-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Immobile scored his two within three minutes early in the match. Manuel Lazzari added a third in the second half.

Lazio moved to sixth place, three points behind Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri’s late match against Udinese.

Salernitana remained six points from safety.

Lazio was looking for its first win of 2022 and got off to the perfect start when Luis Alberto sent in a long ball, which Sergej Milinković-Savić backheeled to Immobile for the forward to place into the bottom left corner in the seventh minute.

Immobile doubled their tally moments later from a cross by Pedro from close range.

Immobile almost had a first half hat trick but his header bounced off the crossbar and hit the line before going out.

He did have a hand in Lazio’s third as he sent a crossfield pass to Felipe Anderson, who rolled it into the path of Lazzari to fire home in the 66th.

Earlier, Torino fought back to win at relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-1.

___