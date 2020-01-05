Ciro Immobile and Lazio started the new year as they ended 2019 as the forward scored twice to help his side to a ninth successive Serie A victory but the match was blighted by yet anotherincident of racism in Italian soccer.

Third-placed Lazio fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at 10-man Brescia in stoppage time and move to within three points of the top two, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Mario Balotelli had scored the opener but was twice the target of racist chanting by Lazio fans. On the second occasion the match was halted for a few minutes and an announcement was made on the stadium’s tannoy system, while Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi wildly gesticulated to the visiting fans to stop.

Balotelli posted a video of his goal on Instagram after the match and wrote: “Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!”

Immobile became the first player since 1959 to score 19 goals in his first 17 Italian league matches of the season, while Lazio’s ninth consecutive Serie A win matched a club record set in 1998-99.

The capital side also beat Juventus in December to win the Italian Super Cup before the winter break.

Brescia in contrast is languishing in the relegation zone but it took the lead in the 18th minute, against the run of play, when Balotelli turned in Stefano Sabella’s ball over the top.

However, Brescia’s chances of a first win in three matches diminished shortly before the break when Andrea Cistana was sent off for hauling down Felipe Caicedo and Immobile converted the resulting penalty.

Even with 10 men, Brescia continued to play well and looked set to hold on for a point before Immobile fired in a ball from Caicedo in added time.

OTHER MATCHES

Giampaolo Pazzini and Mariusz Stepinski scored in either half to help Hellas Verona to a 2-0 win at struggling Spal.

Spal, which remained three points from safety, had to play nearly an hour of the match with 10 men after defender Nenad Tomovic was sent off for a reckless challenge.

Bottom club Genoa was playing Sassuolo later, shortly before fourth-placed Roma hosted Torino.